This thinking face emoji is stroking its chin and furrowing its brow, puzzling over life’s little mysteries. This emoji may be contemplating what it really means to be an emoji, or it’s trying to figure out how to politely disagree with someone who is extremely incorrect. It could be interpreted as a sincere moment of deep thought, a short “hmm,” or a simple way to say, “not so sure about that, bud.”

Keywords: face, thinking

Codepoints: 1F914

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )