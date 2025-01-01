Have you ever seen something that was so incredible, it blew your mind? The exploding head emoji describes that feeling. The exploding head emoji shows a yellow face with a nuclear mushroom cloud of smoke coming from the top of its head. This emoji is best used to describe a point in time where something is so outrageous, innovative, exciting, or frustrating..that it blows your mind. Use this emoji if you see something that fills your head up with excitement, questions, and curiosity, or if you've just experienced a complete paradigm shift, and your mind is blown. Whoa. Example: “Linda, the show you took me to last weekend was incredible. I was blown away. 🤯

Copy

Keywords: exploding head, mind blown, shocked

Codepoints: 1F92F

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )