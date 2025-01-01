Home

YayText!

First quarter moon face

It’s about time to count the sheep and go to sleep. The first quarter moon face emoji is a great option to sweeten up your good night text. The first quarter moon face emoji shows a crescent shaped moon with an open eye, nose, and a smile. This emoji gives off a feeling of comfort, rest, and bedtime. This emoji is often associated with counting sheep, lullabies, sleep, night time, and the bedroom. Example: Sonya, it’s way past my bedtime. 🌛 I’ll call you tomorrow.

Keywords: face, first quarter moon face, moon, quarter, outer space
Codepoints: 1F31B
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🌚 new moon face
    This moon with face emoji looks more like a full moon than a new moon to us. Depending on the emoji vendor, the moon's facial expression varies. Some show the moon with a genuine smile, others show the moon giving some genuine 'tude.
  • 🤯 exploding head
    Omg this is mindblowing! The exploding head emoji is best used to describe a point in time where something is so outrageous, innovative, exciting, or frustrating that it blows your mind and makes your head explode with excitement, questions, and curiosity.
  • 😴 sleeping face
    I’m either so tired and need to get some sleep, or this presentation is just really boring and is putting me to sleep. Snore fest! Good night. This face is deep in dream. REM phase. Do not disturb.
  • 🤩 star-struck
    This emoji is star-worthy or “A-list” worthy and describes the same feeling you would get if you ran into your celebrity crush or idol. Use this when you are really impressed and want to say “wow”! Did James Franco just walk out of the deli?
  • 💫 dizzy
    The dizzy emoji features a bright yellow star going around in a circle, creating a yellow arc behind it. This emoji looks like a shooting star. Or one of those fainting halo things.
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 🤒 face with thermometer
    This emoji shows a concerned-looking face with a thermometer sticking out of its mouth. Some chicken soup and rest would do you good right about now. Feel better little emoji.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • 🌞 sun with face
    This sun with face emoji is a simple, yellow sun with facial features, as you would see drawn by a child. When the sun smiles down on you, everything is all right.
  • 🌜 last quarter moon face
    The last quarter moon face shows a crescent moon with a sly face on it in profile. This moon emoji is looking to the right, perhaps at a star or at another planet in the galaxy.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 😌 relieved face
    The Relieved Face emoji features a yellow face with closed, relaxed eyes. Its eyebrows are lifted slightly and a small, content smile is seen on its face. The face you make after submitting that final paper. Everything is going to be okay. You pulled it off. Nice job. You earned that vacation.
  • 🌝 full moon face
    The Full Moon Face emoji is a simple, yellow circle with light-colored craters to simulate the moon’s appearance. It has brown eyes, which are looking to the left, a nose and a wide smile.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 😅 grinning face with sweat
    The grinning face with sweat emoji shows a closed-eyes laughing emoji with one drop of sweat on its forehead. This emoji is appropriate for when you are nervous or embarrassed, like when someone reads your embarrassing childhood diary. Or when the endorphins kick in. Runners high. Sweating to the oldies. Getting your second wind.
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.

YayText