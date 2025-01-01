It’s about time to count the sheep and go to sleep. The first quarter moon face emoji is a great option to sweeten up your good night text. The first quarter moon face emoji shows a crescent shaped moon with an open eye, nose, and a smile. This emoji gives off a feeling of comfort, rest, and bedtime. This emoji is often associated with counting sheep, lullabies, sleep, night time, and the bedroom. Example: Sonya, it’s way past my bedtime. 🌛 I’ll call you tomorrow.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.