It’s about time to count the sheep and go to sleep. The first quarter moon face emoji is a great option to sweeten up your good night text. The first quarter moon face emoji shows a crescent shaped moon with an open eye, nose, and a smile. This emoji gives off a feeling of comfort, rest, and bedtime. This emoji is often associated with counting sheep, lullabies, sleep, night time, and the bedroom. Example: Sonya, it’s way past my bedtime. 🌛 I’ll call you tomorrow.

Copy

Keywords: face, first quarter moon face, moon, quarter, outer space

Codepoints: 1F31B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )