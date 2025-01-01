This emoji is an excellent representation of outer space, astronomy, and can be used in combination with a star emoji, to represent nighttime and stargazing. The gold (or silver) colored moon is littered with craters. The dark crescent on the left side of the round moon represents the forth (of a total of eight) moon phases.

Keywords: gibbous, moon, waxing, outer space

Codepoints: 1F314

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )