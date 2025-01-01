A waning crescent moon has a small sliver of light and a large dark area. The lit area of the moon's surface continues to grown smaller until until the moon reaches its next phase, new moon. This emoji is rendered similarly on most platforms -- the the color of moonlight, and the texture of the moon's surface varying depending on the provider.
