A waning crescent moon has a small sliver of light and a large dark area. The lit area of the moon's surface continues to grown smaller until until the moon reaches its next phase, new moon. This emoji is rendered similarly on most platforms -- the the color of moonlight, and the texture of the moon's surface varying depending on the provider.

Keywords: crescent, moon, waning, outer space
Codepoints: 1F318
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🌑 new moon
    The new moon emoji refers to the new moon phase that is the first of eight moon phases. In the new moon, the moon appears completely dark, not lit by the sun at all.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 🌕 full moon
    The full moon emoji depicts the final moon phase: the full moon. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a large yellow or white circle. Use this when you’re feeling especially werewolf-ish.
  • 🇲🇻 flag: Maldives
    The flag of Maldives emoji displays a red background with a green rectangle in the middle. Inside the rectangle sits a white half-moon.
  • ☄️ comet
    Is that a shooting star or a flaming comet in the sky? Watch out, if the comet crashes to earth it will create a huge crater. Use the comet emoji when talking about outer space and space comets.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • 🇸🇬 flag: Singapore
    The Singapore flag emoji has a red stripe on the top half of the flag and a white stripe on the bottom half of the flag. On the red stripe, a white half-moon sites on the far-left side with 5 white 5-point stars sitting directly to the right of the half-moon.
  • 🇵🇰 flag: Pakistan
    The Pakistan flag emoji shows a dark green background with a vertical white stripe on the far left side. On the right side in the middle sits a white crescent moon and a white 5-point star.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🇩🇯 flag: Djibouti
    The flag of Djibouti emoji is made up of light blue and green sections on the top and bottom. A white triangle on the left side of the flag holds a five-pointed red star in the middle.
  • 🪨 rock
    This rock emoji shows a nice, big boulder, perfect for any geological needs.
  • 🇱🇦 flag: Laos
    The Laos flag emoji shows a red background with a dark blue line centered on the horizon. A white circle sits centered on the blue line in the middle of the flag.
  • 🌚 new moon face
    This moon with face emoji looks more like a full moon than a new moon to us. Depending on the emoji vendor, the moon's facial expression varies. Some show the moon with a genuine smile, others show the moon giving some genuine 'tude.
  • ☀️ sun
    The sun emoji is a cartoonish depiction of the galaxy’s largest star, with pointy illustrated rays coming out from the central yellow circle.
  • 🇪🇹 flag: Ethiopia
    The flag of Ethiopia emoji shows three horizontal stripes of green, yellow, and red from top to bottom. In the center, the National Emblem of Ethiopia sits.

