The new moon emoji is one of the moon phases: the first of eight. During this phase, the moon is completely dark, and that is reflected in the emoji. Use this emoji in the context of nighttime or darkness.

Keywords: dark, moon, new moon, outer space

Codepoints: 1F311

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )