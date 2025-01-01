The bright button emoji resembles the sun with a hollow circle in the center and eight spokes of light leading outwards. It could be used as a request to turn up the brightness on your screen (or in your life!), a commentary on the weather, or to communicate joy.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.