Did you know that about 3.4% of people have an AB blood type? This AB button (blood type) emoji is pretty rare, then! People with AB blood types are considered as having universal plasma because they can receive blood from anyone with any blood type. Have you considered giving blood?
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.