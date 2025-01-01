Home

AB button (blood type)

Did you know that about 3.4% of people have an AB blood type? This AB button (blood type) emoji is pretty rare, then! People with AB blood types are considered as having universal plasma because they can receive blood from anyone with any blood type. Have you considered giving blood?

Keywords: ab, ab button (blood type), blood type
Codepoints: 1F18E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🅱️ B button (blood type)
    This “B for bloody” symbol is actually the B button (blood type) emoji. Are you a donor?
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🅰️ A button (blood type)
    This white A inside a red box is the A button (blood type) emoji. It’s most appropriate for doctors, nurses, or medical students.
  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • ⚛️ atom symbol
    Oh no! Adam is trapped in a purple box! Oh wait, that’s just an atom. My bad!
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • 🆕 NEW button
    Check out this new, fresh, and one of a kind item. It’s never been used. The new button emoji represents something that is brand new. Use this emoji in your messages to draw attention to new information, new people or new products.
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • 🩸 drop of blood
    The red drop of blood emoji shows a single drop of blood and can be used by medical professionals or hungry vampires.
  • 🆓 FREE button
    The FREE Button emoji features a boxy, blue shape with the word “FREE” inscribed within the shape.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🈯 Japanese “reserved” button
    The Japanese “reserved” button shows the Japanese word for “reserved” against a green box, creating the look of a button. This emoji means that someone owns whatever it is paired with.
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • 💱 currency exchange
    The currency exchange emoji shows a number of different currency signs and refers to a place where you can exchange one type of currency for another.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.

YayText