Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Japanese “reserved” button
YayText!

Japanese “reserved” button

The Japanese “reserved” button shows a white script of the Japanese word for “reserved” on a green button. This emoji is typically used in reference to someone owning something, rather than something simply being reserved. So, if you see this emoji, you know someone is staking their claim!

Keywords: “reserved”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “reserved” button, 指
Codepoints: 1F22F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.
  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • 🔰 Japanese symbol for beginner
    The Japanese symbol for beginner emoji is just that: a green, geometric symbol used in Japan to denote a beginner. Show yourself as a novice while also tracking your growth in any skill using this emoji!
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 🆖 NG button
    Nope, that one is no good. Try again. The NG button emoji represents the term “no good”. It’s also used to refer to bloopers in Japanese television. Use this emoji when something or someone is not good enough.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • 🉐 Japanese “bargain” button
    Wow! What a great deal. We are going to save so much money shopping with these discounts. The Japanese “bargain” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “good deal” or “good bargain”. Use this emoji when you scored 50% off on rice snacks at the market.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • 🈂️ Japanese “service charge” button
    This one’s on the house! The Japanese “service charge” button emoji is used to express that something is free of charge. This emoji is often used in Japan when someone wants to take care of another person’s service fee at a business.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🈸 Japanese “application” button
    Ready to work? You’ll have to fill out the application first. The Japanese “application” button emoji is a Japanese symbol meaning “request”. Use this emoji when talking about requesting information or filling out an inquiry form in Japan.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText