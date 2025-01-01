The Japanese symbol for beginner emoji is two green geometric rectangular shapes next to each other, sort of shaped like a book. The symbol is used to refer to someone who is just starting at something, be it fencing or French lessons. Use this emoji when you’re talking about your level of skill at something, but certainly not your worth!

Keywords: beginner, chevron, japanese, japanese symbol for beginner, leaf

Codepoints: 1F530

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )