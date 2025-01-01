The Japanese symbol for beginner emoji is two green geometric rectangular shapes next to each other, sort of shaped like a book. The symbol is used to refer to someone who is just starting at something, be it fencing or French lessons. Use this emoji when you’re talking about your level of skill at something, but certainly not your worth!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.