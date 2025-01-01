The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two dolls dressed in traditional Japanese garb sitting side by side. These dolls are meant to represent the Emperor and Empress of Japan, and can be used whenever you’re talking about traditional Japanese culture or customs.
