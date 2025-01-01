The nesting dolls emoji is only seen on two devices, and either shows an opened nesting doll with a small one inside or shows a singular nesting doll. For the latter, you must use your imagination to visualize how many smaller dolls are inside. Use this emoji when you’re talking about a set of people that just fit together, like old friends.
