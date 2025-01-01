Home

Nesting dolls

The nesting dolls emoji is only seen on two devices, and either shows an opened nesting doll with a small one inside or shows a singular nesting doll. For the latter, you must use your imagination to visualize how many smaller dolls are inside. Use this emoji when you’re talking about a set of people that just fit together, like old friends.

Keywords: doll, nesting, nesting dolls, russia
Codepoints: 1FA86
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • ⛩️ shinto shrine
    This Shinto shrine emoji shows a shrine typical in Japanese Shinto religion: the torii gate. This emoji is in a typical Eastern Asian architecture style.
  • 🎴 flower playing cards
    What do you call a playing card with no numbers? A flower playing card. These cards also known as hanafuda cards are very popular in Japan. They are used to play a variety of card games that use pictures on the cards instead of numbers.
  • ☦️ orthodox cross
    Inside this purple box is an orthodox cross. Also known as a Russian orthodox cross, this symbol became popular during the Byzantine Empire.
  • ♟️ chess pawn
    The chess pawn emoji is shown as a black game piece. Chess is known for being a game of strategy, so use this one wisely.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🇼🇸 flag: Samoa
    The flag emoji of Samoa features a red background with a blue rectangle in the top left corner. Inside the rectangle, the Southern Cross is displayed with white stars.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • 🇹🇱 flag: Timor-Leste
    Timor-Leste's flag emoji features a red background with simple details. A small black triangle is stacked sideways on top of a bigger yellow triangle. Inside the black triangle, there lies a white star.
  • 🇭🇰 flag: Hong Kong SAR China
    The flag on Hong Kong SAR China emoji is mostly red with a white orchid flower in the center.
  • 🇬🇬 flag: Guernsey
    The flag of Guernsey emoji has a white background intersected by a large red cross. Inside the red cross, there is a smaller golden cross that does not extend to the sides.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🎍 pine decoration
    The Pine Decoration emoji shows three pieces of bamboo arranged vertically side-by-side and in varying lengths. The whole arrangement is seen placed within a wooden crate.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.
  • 🏆 trophy
    Winner, winner chicken dinner! The trophy emoji depicts a gold trophy with a brown or black base. It can be used to show that you won something, or that what someone is talking about is a total winner.
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.

