Trophy

Depicted as a gold trophy with a black or brown base, the trophy emoji is shown in a variety of shapes on different platforms. This emoji can be used to show that you won something, or that a topic of conversation is a “winner.” A trophy is a symbol of being rewarded or winning a contest.

Keywords: prize, trophy
Codepoints: 1F3C6
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • ♟️ chess pawn
    The chess pawn emoji is shown as a black game piece. Chess is known for being a game of strategy, so use this one wisely.
  • 🏅 sports medal
    The Sports Medal emoji features a gold-colored, first-place medal, hanging from a multi-colored ribbon.
  • 🥇 1st place medal
    This gold medal emoji is for the best of the best. Only the top winner will receive a 1st place medal.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • 🎖️ military medal
    The Military Medal emoji features a gold medal in varying shapes attached to a multicolored ribbon, which is often awarded to soldiers and war veterans.
  • 🥎 softball
    Shown as a yellow ball with red laces, the softball emoji is not to be confused with the baseball. This emoji can be used to show a sports outing, or combined with other sports emojis to convey a sporty message. Play ball.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • 🥉 3rd place medal
    The 3rd place medal is a bronze medallion strung around a ribbon.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🎲 game die
    The Game Die emoji features a standard die with 6 sides, with the “number 1” dot indicated in red whereas the rest of the numbers are simply black.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!

