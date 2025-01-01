Depicted as a gold trophy with a black or brown base, the trophy emoji is shown in a variety of shapes on different platforms. This emoji can be used to show that you won something, or that a topic of conversation is a “winner.” A trophy is a symbol of being rewarded or winning a contest.

Copy

Keywords: prize, trophy

Codepoints: 1F3C6

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )