3rd place medal

While most people won’t brag about winning when they come in third place, the 3rd place emoji is made for those people. Displayed in the trophy room or worn for a special occasion, this award for being third best should still evoke pride and satisfaction.

Keywords: 3rd place medal, bronze, medal, third
Codepoints: 1F949
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🥇 1st place medal
    This gold medal emoji is for the best of the best. Only the top winner will receive a 1st place medal.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 🎖️ military medal
    The Military Medal emoji features a gold medal in varying shapes attached to a multicolored ribbon, which is often awarded to soldiers and war veterans.
  • 🪢 knot
    The Knot emoji features two pieces of string or rope in the process of being tied together to form one, tight knot.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.
  • 🏆 trophy
    Winner, winner chicken dinner! The trophy emoji depicts a gold trophy with a brown or black base. It can be used to show that you won something, or that what someone is talking about is a total winner.
  • 🏅 sports medal
    The Sports Medal emoji features a gold-colored, first-place medal, hanging from a multi-colored ribbon.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🪖 military helmet
    The military helmet is not found on all platforms, but when you encounter it, it should look like a green, rounded helmet with a chin strap. This emoji refers to anything military related.
  • 🧵 thread
    This spool of thread is an emoji made for seamstresses who use sewing machines.
  • 🇸🇩 flag: Sudan
    The Sudan flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with red on top, white in the middle, and black on the bottom. On the left side sits a green triangle connecting all 3 stripes.
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.

