While most people won’t brag about winning when they come in third place, the 3rd place emoji is made for those people. Displayed in the trophy room or worn for a special occasion, this award for being third best should still evoke pride and satisfaction.

Keywords: 3rd place medal, bronze, medal, third

Codepoints: 1F949

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )