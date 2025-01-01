Home

  Emoji
  Maps / Travel
  Synagogue
Synagogue

Going to synagogue this weekend? Tell your friends to meet you there with this synagogue emoji. Synagogues are places of worship that hold regular worship services as well as special events like bar or bat mitzvahs. You can tell this place of worship apart from the others by the Star of David on front.

Keywords: jew, jewish, religion, synagogue, temple
Codepoints: 1F54D
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • 🇮🇱 flag: Israel
    The flag of Israel emoji features a white background that contains a blue Star of David between two horizontal blue stripes.
  • ✡️ star of David
    The Star of David is a religious symbol that is widely used in Jewish culture. The star of David emoji can be used to talk about a religious holiday like Hanukkah, a biblical teaching of King David, or a holy place like a Synagogue or Israel.
  • 🛕 hindu temple
    Those who practice the Hindu faith, pray and worship their gods at a Hindu Temple. This religious place is a holy area found in all parts of the world for those who belong to Hinduism.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🥉 3rd place medal
    The 3rd place medal is a bronze medallion strung around a ribbon.
  • 🧨 firecracker
    This firecracker emoji is either fun… or dangerous! Or both. Don’t try this at home!
  • 🕎 menorah
    Light the menorah, it’s time to celebrate Hanukkah. The menorah emoji represents the symbol of the Jewish holiday. Hanukkah is celebrated for 8 days and nights. Each night, one of the candles on the menorah is lit. Use this emoji when talking about Judaism, and the holidays.
  • ☸️ wheel of dharma
    The Wheel of Dharma emoji is a purple box with a white Buddhist symbol that means “what is established or firm.” Use it when discussing Buddhism or having a conversation about peace.
  • church
    This quaint chapel with the cross on top is the church emoji.
  • hourglass not done
    Time isn’t up yet. Keep going. The hourglass not done emoji shows an hourglass with sand filling the bottom half. While time is running out, the hour isn’t up yet. Use this emoji when telling someone they need to rush or hurry to get something done. Time is running out!
  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 🚳 no bicycles
    Stop! No bicycles here. When you see this emoji, it’s time to put your bike back on the rack or pick another route. Your bike is not allowed.
  • 🛐 place of worship
    The place of worship emoji shows a white small illustration of a person kneeling in prayer with a roof over their head. It is shown on a purple box background.
  • 🎟️ admission tickets
    Headed to the movies or a show? You’ll need a ticket to get in. The admission tickets emoji is often used when talking about a ticketed event like a movie, fair, or carnival where you’ll need to purchase a ticket to enter. This emoji could also be used to describe a raffle ticket.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🧳 luggage
    Going on a trip? Don’t forget to pack the bags! Travelers find the most use out of the luggage emoji.

YayText