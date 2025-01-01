Going to synagogue this weekend? Tell your friends to meet you there with this synagogue emoji. Synagogues are places of worship that hold regular worship services as well as special events like bar or bat mitzvahs. You can tell this place of worship apart from the others by the Star of David on front.
