Are you running out of time? You better hurry and finish! The hourglass not done emoji shows a clear hourglass with sand in the top half, falling into the bottom half. This emoji indicates that the timer is running. The hourglass not done emoji is often used when talking about a deadline, expiration, a limited amount of time, or time in general. Use this emoji if you need to tell someone to hurry and get a task completed. Example: Jenna, hurry. This is due in less than an hour. ⏳

Keywords: hourglass, hourglass not done, sand, timer
Codepoints: 23F3
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • hourglass done
    Times Up! A classic hourglass is used to measure an amount of time, usually an hour. When all of the sand is at the bottom you’ve run out of time. Flip it around to start the next hour.
  • alarm clock
    The alarm clock emoji is often dreaded, as it brings with it a connotation of ending sleep and beginning a workday. Send this to your tardy friends.
  • ⏲️ timer clock
    The timer clock emoji shows a manual twist kitchen timer. It can be used when baking, cooking, or timing how long it takes you to run around the kitchen a few times.
  • ⏱️ stopwatch
    On your mark, get set, go! The stopwatch never lies! Are you fast enough to set a record? Or are you a little too slow. Time is ticking.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🏪 convenience store
    Late night snacks. Midday soda refueling. Morning coffee. You can get all this and more from a local bodega or deli.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • watch
    The watch emoji depicts a simple looking wristwatch with an analog face as opposed to a digital. Use this emoji when someone asks you what time it is and you’d like to inform them that it is “Time to get a watch!”
  • clocks 🕛 🕧 🕐 🕜 🕑 🕝 🕒 🕞 🕓 🕟 🕔 🕠 🕕 🕡 🕖 🕢 🕗 🕣 🕘 🕤 🕙 🕥 🕚 🕦
    Whether you need an emoji that says "I'll meet you under the bleachers at 4:30", "Doctor's appointment at 8:00", or "I'll be home before 7:00", there's a clock emoji for you. The clock emojis represent every time on the clockface, in half hour increments, from noon to midnight. What time is it? Emoji time!
  • 🌉 bridge at night
    Cue the ritzy jazz music, it’s time to take a cinematic walk on the bridge at night emoji. The bridge at night emoji shows a suspension bridge at, you guessed it, night time.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • 🇵🇰 flag: Pakistan
    The Pakistan flag emoji shows a dark green background with a vertical white stripe on the far left side. On the right side in the middle sits a white crescent moon and a white 5-point star.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🛴 kick scooter
    The kick scooter is a two wheeled pseudo-vehicle that one pushes with their leg and steers with handle bars. This kick scooter emoji will help you keep up the momentum and scoot through any convo.
  • anchor
    Looking for a way to anchor a conversation? Try the anchor emoji, which is a nice heavy way to keep a boat from floating away or to keep a group chat stationed at one topic. Evokes a popeye the sailorman tattoo vibe.
  • 🧳 luggage
    Going on a trip? Don’t forget to pack the bags! Travelers find the most use out of the luggage emoji.

YayText