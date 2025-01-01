Are you running out of time? You better hurry and finish! The hourglass not done emoji shows a clear hourglass with sand in the top half, falling into the bottom half. This emoji indicates that the timer is running. The hourglass not done emoji is often used when talking about a deadline, expiration, a limited amount of time, or time in general. Use this emoji if you need to tell someone to hurry and get a task completed. Example: Jenna, hurry. This is due in less than an hour. ⏳

Keywords: hourglass, hourglass not done, sand, timer

Codepoints: 23F3

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )