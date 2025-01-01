You’re running out of time! When all of the sand reaches the bottom of an hourglass, that means time is up! The hourglass done emoji show a traditional hourglass with all of the sand sitting in the bottom bulb, while the top bulb is empty. The hourglass is a classic symbol of time and a reminder to not waste it. The hour glass is also a popular reference to a female body type that consists of large breasts, a small waist and a large bottom. Use this emoji when talking about time, time running out, or an hourglass body shape. Example: Stop procrastinating, your ⌛ is almost up

Copy

Keywords: hourglass done, sand, timer

Codepoints: 231B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )