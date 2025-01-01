The sport utility vehicle emoji depicts a blue, or depending on the platform, green, car with a boxier shape than the automobile emoji. This set of wheels is perfect for trekking through more difficult terrain. Use this emoji to show your car’s, or your, toughness.
