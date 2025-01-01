Home

Sport utility vehicle

The sport utility vehicle emoji depicts a blue, or depending on the platform, green, car with a boxier shape than the automobile emoji. This set of wheels is perfect for trekking through more difficult terrain. Use this emoji to show your car’s, or your, toughness.

Keywords: recreational, sport utility, sport utility vehicle
Codepoints: 1F699
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🚑 ambulance
    The Ambulance emoji depicts this life-saving vehicle as mainly white, with a red cross on the side, a red line going horizontally across the body and emergency lights atop its roof.
  • 🚛 articulated lorry
    An articulated what now? That’s a fancy way of saying ‘semi-truck.’ The emoji shows a truck with a trailer attached to the end carrying a large load.
  • sailboat
    The Sailboat emoji features a small boat or yacht with colored sails (depending on the platform) and either a white, red or brown hull.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚁 helicopter
    Fire up the chopper! A helicopter takes you up into the sky and is a very scenic form of transportation. Use this emoji when talking about aviation, rescue missions, and helicopter tours.
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚊 tram
    This tram emoji shows the front of a tram with one big window. Watch out! It’s coming directly at you!
  • 🚚 delivery truck
    Are you still waiting for your Amazon package? It’s probably on its way inside this delivery truck!
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚒 fire engine
    The Fire Engine emoji features a traditional, red fire truck, with multiple ladders and emergency lights on top of its roof.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🏎️ racing car
    This little red (or orange) race car is fast. This speeding race car emoji can being used to say you’re going fast, rushing to get errands done, or you’ll be there soon. It can also be used to depict an actual race car of course.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🛻 pickup truck
    The Pick-Up Truck emoji features a red pick-up truck, with black wheels, facing toward the left.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.

