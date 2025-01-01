Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Transportation
    3. »
  3. Delivery truck
YayText!

Delivery truck

This delivery truck lives among the wide range of transportation emojis loved by vehicle-enthusiasts. Not to be confused with the articulated lorry, the delivery truck is often featured in yellow, white, red, or gray. While both vehicles are used to transport cargo, the delivery truck is smaller. This truck is good to use on moving day or when awaiting a package.

Keywords: delivery, truck
Codepoints: 1F69A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚛 articulated lorry
    An articulated what now? That’s a fancy way of saying ‘semi-truck.’ The emoji shows a truck with a trailer attached to the end carrying a large load.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🛻 pickup truck
    The Pick-Up Truck emoji features a red pick-up truck, with black wheels, facing toward the left.
  • 🚊 tram
    This tram emoji shows the front of a tram with one big window. Watch out! It’s coming directly at you!
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • 🚗 automobile
    Beep beep, little red (or grey) car coming through. This emoji depicts a standard sedan style car. It can be used to say you’re going for a drive or to tell your friends that just got a car.
  • 🚘 oncoming automobile
    The Oncoming Automobile emoji features a car’s front view, headlights shining, coming straight at the viewer.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🚑 ambulance
    The Ambulance emoji depicts this life-saving vehicle as mainly white, with a red cross on the side, a red line going horizontally across the body and emergency lights atop its roof.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🚕 taxi
    In the city without a car? You may need to hail a taxi for a ride. Just make sure you have some cash on you. The old school cab drivers don’t take cards.
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.
  • 🚙 sport utility vehicle
    The sport utility vehicle shows a boxier version of the automobile emoji in a blue or green color. This emoji is a sportier, more rugged alternative to the automobile emoji.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText