This delivery truck lives among the wide range of transportation emojis loved by vehicle-enthusiasts. Not to be confused with the articulated lorry, the delivery truck is often featured in yellow, white, red, or gray. While both vehicles are used to transport cargo, the delivery truck is smaller. This truck is good to use on moving day or when awaiting a package.
