An ambulance is an instantly recognizable vehicle, and the emoji version is no different. Although we hope you never get this emoji sent to you by a loved one, it may be very handy in emergency cases. Alternatively, send this to your friend the morning after a party to let them you know you drank too much and are “dying”.
