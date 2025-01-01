Home

YayText!

Ambulance

An ambulance is an instantly recognizable vehicle, and the emoji version is no different. Although we hope you never get this emoji sent to you by a loved one, it may be very handy in emergency cases. Alternatively, send this to your friend the morning after a party to let them you know you drank too much and are “dying”.

Keywords: ambulance, vehicle
Codepoints: 1F691
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

