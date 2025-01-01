The zippy race car emoji depicts a red (or orange) car with two black wheels. Some vendors show a driver wearing a racing helmet. This emoji can be used to straight up say you saw someone in a race car, or you were at the races. It can also mean you're on the move, hurrying to get things done.
