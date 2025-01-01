This emoji showcases the perfect moving solution: a minibus! This large, off-white van is the go-to choice for couples or small families to move their stuff. A minibus can also hold quite a few people, so its an excellent idea for carpooling, especially when used as a work car.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.