If you’ve ever been to a theme park, airport or other tourist destination, chances are that you’ve ridden on a monorail. It’s very similar to a train, but it only runs on one track. Monorails became most popular in the 1980s as more and more people moved to urban areas. Japan has one of the businest monorails, the Tokyo Monorail, which transports more than 127,000 people per day! You can tell it’s the monorail emoji by the side view of the one track, not two, that it moves on.

Keywords: monorail, vehicle

Codepoints: 1F69D

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )