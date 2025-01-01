Roller Coasters are an adrenaline inducing ride found at amusement parks and carnivals. These rides are for brave people, who seek a little bit of fear. The roller coaster emoji shows a coaster cart going down the track. Use this emoji when talking about a roller coaster, an amusement park, or something fun and exciting. You can also use the emoji to talk about something or someone who is fearless. Example: “Ken is really getting on the tallest 🎢 in the park. Wow he’s brave.
