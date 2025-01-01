When you head to a carnival, you may find a ferris wheel. It's a popular ride for all ages to experience some incredible views. You may want to avoid it if you have a fear of heights. The ferris wheel emoji shows a ferris wheel with bucket seats. Use this emoji when talking about a fair, or carnival. It’s often associated with other rides like roller coasters. You can also use this when talking about some type of fun or amusement. Example: I’m so ready for the carnival this weekend. 🎡 I hope they have cotton candy.
