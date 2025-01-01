Get there faster! Modern trains like the high-speed train are great for traveling long distances in a short amount of time. High-speed trains are much faster than traditional trains. The high speed train emoji shows the sleek aerodynamic shaped front end of a high-speed train. Use this emoji when talking about something that is very fast, traveling, transportation, bullet trains, and advanced or futuristic technology. Example: This 2 hour trip will only take 1 hour because of the high-speed train 🚄.
