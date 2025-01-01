This emoji shows a suspension railway, which is a device used to transport you from one elevation to another (on a mountain, for example). It is also particularly useful when you need to cross a river or when you want to enjoy the view. Suspension railways are often considered a tourist attraction and are useful when you want to skip the hike up the steep, upward path.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.