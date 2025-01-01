Headed on a road trip? You might be using the motorway emoji in your chat. The motorway emoji shows a lined road with grass on both sides and a green street sign above the road. The color and style of this emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The motorway emoji is often associated with an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Use this emoji when you are ready to head on your next road trip or trying to leave work early to avoid rush hour. Example: Cindy, you may want to avoid the 🛣️. I saw a big crash on the way here.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F6E3 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )