This emoji’s appearance varies heavily, depending entirely on the platform it is being viewed on. Color ranges from red, blue, yellow and grey and shape ranges from rounded to boxy. Regardless of the details, the emoji features a car heading directly at the viewer. Send this emoticon along with good news like, “I just got my driver’s license” or use it as a way to say, “I made it home safely!” or “let’s go on a road trip!”
