YayText!

Oncoming police car

Uh oh, if there are red and blue flashing lights in your rearview mirror, you need to pull over. The oncoming police car emoji shows the front side of a police car with red and blue lights, a windshield, and two headlights. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when referring to law enforcement, police officers, traffic violations, crime, or an emergency. Use this emoji if you want to talk about the police, or if you need to step in and police your messages. Example: Jen got pulled over for speeding. 🚔

Keywords: car, oncoming, police
Codepoints: 1F694
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
