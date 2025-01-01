Stop what you are doing right now. The stop sign can be a warning that danger is near, that something needs to end, or to remind someone to stop and check around before moving forward. Stop emoji shows an octagon shape in the color red. The stop signs are used around cities to tell cars when to stop because of oncoming traffic, an intersection, or as a warning to not go any further. The stop sign can also be to tell someone to stop doing something that is bad, annoying, or hurtful. Example: Will you please 🛑 annoying me?

Keywords: octagonal, sign, stop

Codepoints: 1F6D1

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )