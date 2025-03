Are you looking for the metro? You might call it the subway, train, or tube. This circled M emoji indicates the location of the metro station… or maybe it’s just being used as an emphasized M. Most often shown as a white letter inside a blue circle, the circled M emoji is more versatile than you think.

Copy

Codepoints: 24C2 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )