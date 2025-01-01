This emoji showcases a generic red circle which is hollow in the middle. Oftentimes, this symbol is used in Japan in place of the ever-familiar “check mark” when marking a test, for example. It is the sign meaning “correct!” or “okay!” So, you can use this emoji in conversation with your friends and family with that very same context.
