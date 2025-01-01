The Japanese “acceptable” button emoji is a white, bold “acceptable” written in Japanese shown with an orange circle as the backdrop. This button emoji can be used in the place of the “okay” hand symbol emoji to show that something is average, but passable, like a C+ grade.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.