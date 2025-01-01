This emoji showcases a boxy, blue shape surrounding four letters (Facebook is the only exception, showing only three letters) in bold, white script written within the shape. The letters are all in capitals (upper case) and are a great representation for school, namely kindergarten or pre-school, as reciting the alphabet is typically taught at a young age. Send this with a school and/or child emoji, to let your friends and family know that it is your child’s first day of class!

Keywords: abcd, input, latin, letters, uppercase

Codepoints: 1F520

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )