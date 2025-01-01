Home

YayText!

Input latin uppercase

This emoji showcases a boxy, blue shape surrounding four letters (Facebook is the only exception, showing only three letters) in bold, white script written within the shape. The letters are all in capitals (upper case) and are a great representation for school, namely kindergarten or pre-school, as reciting the alphabet is typically taught at a young age. Send this with a school and/or child emoji, to let your friends and family know that it is your child’s first day of class!

Keywords: abcd, input, latin, letters, uppercase
Codepoints: 1F520
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🔤 input latin letters
    The input Latin letters emoji shows the alphabetic “a, b, c” in lowercase on a grey box background. Use this emoji when talking about preschool or the ABC’s.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • 🇸🇰 flag: Slovakia
    The flag of Slovakia emoji shows a horizontal tricolor stripe with white on the top, blue in the middle, and red on the bottom. Centered vertically on the left side is a shield connecting the 3 stripes. The shield is outlined in white and has a red background with a white double cross on top of blue clouds.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • 🇬🇧 flag: United Kingdom
    The flag of the United Kingdom emoji is also known as the Union Jack or Union Flag. It features two intersecting red crosses bordered in white over a blue background.
  • 🇳🇴 flag: Norway
    The flag of Norway emoji displays a red background with a navy-blue cross off centered favoring the left side. The navy-blue cross is outlined in white.
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • ℹ️ information
    The information emoji is a gray box with a lowercase “I” symbol in it. In libraries, seeing this symbol means you’re close to the circulation desk.
  • 📥 inbox tray
    Check your mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox or physical inbox tray. It can also be used to indicate downloading or receiving a message. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box.
  • ✝️ latin cross
    Your spiritual connection to a higher power just got emojified! The Latin Cross is an emoji associated with the Christian faith. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross. You can use this emoji to express your devout faith, or when talking about God, church, Jesus, and anything associated with Christianity.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 flag: Scotland
    Scotland's flag emoji is made up of a blue background with white stripes originating in each corner creating a white X.
  • 🇫🇴 flag: Faroe Islands
    The flag of the Faroe Islands emoji reveals a white background with a Nordic cross. The cross is outlined in blue with a red center.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 📩 envelope with arrow
    Incoming! The envelope with arrow emoji is used to symbolize mail in all forms; digital and physical. Use this emoji when you receive a letter, message, or email from someone.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • 🔂 repeat single button
    Do you ever want to listen to the same song on repeat over and over again? If this answer is yes, then this repeat single button was made for you.
  • 🇻🇮 flag: U.S. Virgin Islands
    The flag emoji of the U.S. Virgin Islands features a simplified version of the U.S. coat of arms on a white background. On either side of the coat or arms, the letters V and I are placed to represent the Virgin Islands.

YayText