The information emoji is a gray box with a white lowercase “I” inside it. This information emoji is often used to show where you can find an encyclopedia, a researcher, or other resource materials. It is often used in libraries to show where the circulation desk is.

Codepoints: 2139 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )