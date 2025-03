The page with curl emoji is a white document with typed writing on it that is curled upward at its bottom edge, as if it had been rolled up at some point. Use this when speaking about longer documents or modern-day scrolls.

Copy

Keywords: curl, document, page, page with curl

Codepoints: 1F4C3

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )