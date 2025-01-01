Check some of those emails, your inbox is getting full. The incoming envelope emoji shows the back of a closed square envelope on the move. Some versions of this emoji show three motion lines representing that it is incoming. The incoming envelope emoji is often used as an icon for email addresses, but can also represent sending postmarked mail or instant messages. Example: “Hey, please check the 📨. I think I got something.”

Keywords: e-mail, email, envelope, incoming, letter, receive

Codepoints: 1F4E8

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )