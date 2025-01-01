Home

Postbox

Make sure to have some stamps handy if you need to send a letter or a postcard. The postbox emoji shows a square or rounded post box with an envelope sticking out of it. The style and color of the postbox emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The postbox emoji is often associated with the postal service, letters, packages, and mail. Use this emoji when you need to send a letter to your penpal but forgot to buy an envelope. Example: John, can you please take my letter to the 📮 by 5pm.

Keywords: mail, mailbox, postbox
Codepoints: 1F4EE
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 📧 e-mail
    The e-mail emoji shows a closed envelope with a big “E” or "@" on the front of it. Use this emoji when talking about email of all kinds: corporate professional to silly emails between friends.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 📫 closed mailbox with raised flag
    You’ve got mail! When the flag on a closed mailbox is raised that means the postal service has delivered your letters and packages. Use this emoji when talking about the postal service, or the postcard from grandma.
  • 📤 outbox tray
    The outbox tray is an open-top tray with a red “up” arrow above it, indicating that anything in the tray is going to be sent out rather than received.
  • 📩 envelope with arrow
    Incoming! The envelope with arrow emoji is used to symbolize mail in all forms; digital and physical. Use this emoji when you receive a letter, message, or email from someone.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📥 inbox tray
    Check your mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox or physical inbox tray. It can also be used to indicate downloading or receiving a message. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box.
  • 📪 closed mailbox with lowered flag
    The closed mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with a closed door so you cannot see inside. And, the flag is lowered, so it must have already been visited by the postal worker.
  • 📯 postal horn
    Got mail? In today’s world you’ll probably get an email. In the 18th century, a postal horn was your alert. The postal horn emoji is used when talking about brass instruments, historic times, or the postal service.
  • 📭 open mailbox with lowered flag
    The open mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s no letters inside. The flag is lowered, so it’s likely the postal worker has already stopped by.
  • 📬 open mailbox with raised flag
    The open mailbox with raised flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s a letter inside. And look—the flag is raised, so it must be ready for pickup by a postal worker!
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 💌 love letter
    Written and sealed with a heart. If you have a special pen pal, this romantic love letter emoji may come up in your conversations. It’s used to express feelings of love and affection.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • 📔 notebook with decorative cover
    The notebook with decorative cover is not like other notebooks: it’s got a simple and elegant design on the front.
  • ✉️ envelope
    The envelope emoji is of a closed white envelope. Maybe it contains an ordinary bill… but maybe, just maybe, there’s a sweet birthday card inside!
  • 📓 notebook
    Get your pens and notebooks out class, it’s time to write. The notebook emoji shows a similar style notebook that you might have used in school as a child. The composition style journal is a writer’s canvas. Make sure to have a few pens, pencils, and white out handy while channeling your inner journalist.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • ✏️ pencil
    The pencil emoji is a diagonally angled yellow wooden pencil with a pink erase nib on the end. Use it for any appointments you’re not ready to set in stone.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.

