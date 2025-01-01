Make sure to have some stamps handy if you need to send a letter or a postcard. The postbox emoji shows a square or rounded post box with an envelope sticking out of it. The style and color of the postbox emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The postbox emoji is often associated with the postal service, letters, packages, and mail. Use this emoji when you need to send a letter to your penpal but forgot to buy an envelope. Example: John, can you please take my letter to the 📮 by 5pm.

Keywords: mail, mailbox, postbox

Codepoints: 1F4EE

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )