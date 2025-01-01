Make sure to have some stamps handy if you need to send a letter or a postcard. The postbox emoji shows a square or rounded post box with an envelope sticking out of it. The style and color of the postbox emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The postbox emoji is often associated with the postal service, letters, packages, and mail. Use this emoji when you need to send a letter to your penpal but forgot to buy an envelope. Example: John, can you please take my letter to the 📮 by 5pm.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.