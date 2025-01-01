Home

Newspaper

Newspaper

A white or grey newspaper is shown in the emoji with lines where the words would be. Depending on the platform, some have their own unique newspaper headings. This emoji can be used to show you’re reading the newspaper, or that what you’re saying is newsworthy.

Keywords: news, newspaper, paper
Codepoints: 1F4F0
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • 📄 page facing up
    The Page Facing Up emoji features a white paper filled with words, the top right corner bent and dog-eared to mark the page.
  • 📜 scroll
    Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.
  • 📕 closed book
    You might know this emoji as the red book, but it’s given name is actually the closed book. It’s volume 1 in the Apple emoji library.
  • 📝 memo
    Always remember, never forget! The memo emoji is a piece of notepaper with a pencil writing on it. Writing memos will help you remember important information.
  • 🖊️ pen
    The pen emoji is a permanent ink writing utensil, and can be used in the context of signatures, dates that have been committed to, or very serious crossword puzzlers.
  • ✍️ writing hand
    The writing hand emoji is of one hand taking pen to paper. Maybe you should use it when you finally get around to starting that novel, huh? (Hint, hint)
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 📧 e-mail
    The e-mail emoji shows a closed envelope with a big “E” or "@" on the front of it. Use this emoji when talking about email of all kinds: corporate professional to silly emails between friends.
  • ✏️ pencil
    The pencil emoji is a diagonally angled yellow wooden pencil with a pink erase nib on the end. Use it for any appointments you’re not ready to set in stone.
  • 🖋️ fountain pen
    This emoji is the fanciest pen in the game! The pen with a silver “nib” tip, usually appears in content involving signatures, calligraphy, or writing in general. The 45-degree tilt, with the nib facing downwards, indicates that the pen is in the act of writing.
  • 📔 notebook with decorative cover
    The notebook with decorative cover is not like other notebooks: it’s got a simple and elegant design on the front.
  • 📥 inbox tray
    Check your mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox or physical inbox tray. It can also be used to indicate downloading or receiving a message. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box.
  • 📓 notebook
    Get your pens and notebooks out class, it’s time to write. The notebook emoji shows a similar style notebook that you might have used in school as a child. The composition style journal is a writer’s canvas. Make sure to have a few pens, pencils, and white out handy while channeling your inner journalist.
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • 📮 postbox
    If you’re sending a letter, make sure to put a stamp on it before putting it in the postbox. The postbox emoji is used when talking about mail, the postal service, or even a penpal.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.

