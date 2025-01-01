This emoji showcases a pile of books, loosely stacked atop one another. They appear to be hardcover, due to their rigid spines, and come in various colors across a number of platforms, red, blue and green being the most popular options. This particular emoji is usually used with an education context or as a way to describe a student, bookworm or librarian.
