This emoji showcases a pile of books, loosely stacked atop one another. They appear to be hardcover, due to their rigid spines, and come in various colors across a number of platforms, red, blue and green being the most popular options. This particular emoji is usually used with an education context or as a way to describe a student, bookworm or librarian.

Keywords: book, books

Codepoints: 1F4DA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )