    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Reading / Writing
    3. »
  3. Green book
YayText!

Green book

The second in a series of four novels, the green book is a lovely little volume in the emoji library. This emoji is apt for conversations about school or university. Whether you’re reading a book or writing in it (or both!), the green book the perfect emoji for your scholarly conversations—especially for science class.

Keywords: book, green
Codepoints: 1F4D7
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 📕 closed book
    You might know this emoji as the red book, but it’s given name is actually the closed book. It’s volume 1 in the Apple emoji library.
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 📘 blue book
    The blue book emoji is the third volume in Apple’s library collection. It is elegant and refined—I wonder what’s inside.
  • 📖 open book
    If you like to talk a lot and share everything, someone might call you an open book. It’s probably a compliment if you read in between the lines. The open book emoji shows a book that is wide open. It is typically used in conversations about reading or literature. It can also be used to refer to someone who is an open book.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.
  • 📝 memo
    Always remember, never forget! The memo emoji is a piece of notepaper with a pencil writing on it. Writing memos will help you remember important information.
  • 🖋️ fountain pen
    This emoji is the fanciest pen in the game! The pen with a silver “nib” tip, usually appears in content involving signatures, calligraphy, or writing in general. The 45-degree tilt, with the nib facing downwards, indicates that the pen is in the act of writing.
  • 🇲🇱 flag: Mali
    Mali's flag emoji consists of three vertical stripes of green, yellow and red.
  • ✏️ pencil
    The pencil emoji is a diagonally angled yellow wooden pencil with a pink erase nib on the end. Use it for any appointments you’re not ready to set in stone.
  • 📔 notebook with decorative cover
    The notebook with decorative cover is not like other notebooks: it’s got a simple and elegant design on the front.
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • 📂 open file folder
    The open file folder emoji is a grey open-edged folder that is open just a smidge. In many platforms, this folder is shown as manilla—a deeply boring beige.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🗓️ spiral calendar
    Not to be confused with similar-looking emojis, the spiral calendar features a calendar with spiral rings at the top.
  • 📮 postbox
    If you’re sending a letter, make sure to put a stamp on it before putting it in the postbox. The postbox emoji is used when talking about mail, the postal service, or even a penpal.
  • 📜 scroll
    Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.

YayText