Need to take some notes? Make sure to grab a spiral notepad and a pen. The spiral notepad emoji shows lined paper held together with circular, silver spirals. The style and color of the spiral notepad emoji varies based on the emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about note taking, school, writing, office supplies and school supplies. Example: Please order a shipment of 100 🗒️ for the office.
