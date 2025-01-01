This label emoji is most often depicted as a yellow or tan piece of paper with a punched hole strung with thread. This tag is often used for keys or other items, and it could communicate topics of naming or labeling. It could also be used to represent a price tag hanging from items which are for sale in a store. For more macabre personalities, the label emoji might represent the toe tags which are often put on corpses at morgues and mortuaries.

Codepoints: 1F3F7 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )