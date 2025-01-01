Home

Label

This label emoji is most often depicted as a yellow or tan piece of paper with a punched hole strung with thread. This tag is often used for keys or other items, and it could communicate topics of naming or labeling. It could also be used to represent a price tag hanging from items which are for sale in a store. For more macabre personalities, the label emoji might represent the toe tags which are often put on corpses at morgues and mortuaries.

Codepoints: 1F3F7 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📝 memo
    Always remember, never forget! The memo emoji is a piece of notepaper with a pencil writing on it. Writing memos will help you remember important information.
  • ✏️ pencil
    The pencil emoji is a diagonally angled yellow wooden pencil with a pink erase nib on the end. Use it for any appointments you’re not ready to set in stone.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 🛡️ shield
    The shield emoji shows a fantastical piece of armor used by fighters to protect them from attacks. The shield emoji can be used in any context of protection—mythical or not.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.
  • 📜 scroll
    Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🖨️ printer
    Need a hard copy of a document? Head to the printer. Just make sure it has ink and doesn’t jam. A printer may be found in your work office or home office. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out.
  • 📘 blue book
    The blue book emoji is the third volume in Apple’s library collection. It is elegant and refined—I wonder what’s inside.
  • ✒️ black nib
    A black nib is found on a fountain pen. It’s what get’s ink to your paper, so you can write. Use the black nib emoji when talking about your next scripted masterpiece, your signature, or anything related to writing.
  • 🔖 bookmark
    The Bookmark emoji features a piece of paper which is attached to a string or tassel, with a design printed in the middle.
  • 👜 handbag
    Leaving the house? Don’t forget your handbag. A handbag is used to hold a wallet, keys, and other personal items that you may need during the day. A handbag itself can be inexpensive, or very expensive if it's made by a famous Italian designer.
  • 📧 e-mail
    The e-mail emoji shows a closed envelope with a big “E” or "@" on the front of it. Use this emoji when talking about email of all kinds: corporate professional to silly emails between friends.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.

