This emoji varies in color, shape and design depending on the platform and provider. Most showcase a simple, colored piece of paper with a tassel attached to one end, as an extra form of decoration. Shades range from red to blue to white and, in Twitter’s case, the bookmark is situated within an actual hardcover book. Some also sport a design in the middle, stars being a popular choice.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.