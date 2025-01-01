Are you tough enough to play rugby? You’ll need a rugby football and a lot of stamina. The rugby football emoji shows an oval shaped ball with laces down the middle. The style and color of the rugby football emoji varies based on the emoji keyboard. Did you know that the sport of rugby originated in England? It’s a very popular sport played all around the world. Use this emoji when talking about contact sports like Rugby, or anything related to the game of rugby. Example: The Rugby tournament is this weekend. Don’t forget to bring the 🏉for practice.

Copy

Keywords: ball, football, rugby

Codepoints: 1F3C9

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )