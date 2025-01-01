Home

Joystick

Video games are more fun when you can beat the highscore. Arcades can be addicting so make sure you bring just enough quarters to win. The joystick emoji shows a square gaming controller with a circular knob attached to a stick also known as the “joystick”. This emoji is often used when talking about video games, arcades, high scores, and childhood. Use this emoji when you are ready to take on some friends in the newest arcade game, or journey into a blast from the past with a classic arcade game. Example: Jodi and Steve are battling it out tonight. 🕹This should be good.

Codepoints: 1F579 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • 📣 megaphone
    This megaphone screams pep and energy! Get your game on.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🏸 badminton
    It’s game time! Badminton is a competitive sport that’s popular at backyard cookouts, parks, and beaches. It’s good exercise too.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🏏 cricket game
    This strange-looking paddle and red ball combination represents the beloved cricket game. That paddle is actually called a cricket bat!
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🧶 yarn
    Trying to knit a warm and cozy sweater? You’ll need some yarn and a couple of knitting needles. If you have a cat, there is no need for toys when you have a ball of yarn, they love it. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite sweater from grandma or your next craft.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🏟️ stadium
    Football? Baseball? Rugby? Tennis? Get ready for your favorite sport with the stadium emoji!
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🥏 flying disc
    The flying disc emoji shows a disc, well, flying with motion lines behind it. It’s depicted in various shades of blue and orange.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🎻 violin
    Play the violin? Headed to a classical concert? Replying to the saddest text message in the world?
  • 🛹 skateboard
    Time to shred some pavement. Skateboards can be a lot of fun for those seeking extreme action and an adrenaline rush. Beware of scraped up knees, bruises, and broken bones.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.

YayText