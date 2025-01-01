Video games are more fun when you can beat the highscore. Arcades can be addicting so make sure you bring just enough quarters to win. The joystick emoji shows a square gaming controller with a circular knob attached to a stick also known as the “joystick”. This emoji is often used when talking about video games, arcades, high scores, and childhood. Use this emoji when you are ready to take on some friends in the newest arcade game, or journey into a blast from the past with a classic arcade game. Example: Jodi and Steve are battling it out tonight. 🕹This should be good.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.