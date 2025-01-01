Video games are more fun when you can beat the highscore. Arcades can be addicting so make sure you bring just enough quarters to win. The joystick emoji shows a square gaming controller with a circular knob attached to a stick also known as the “joystick”. This emoji is often used when talking about video games, arcades, high scores, and childhood. Use this emoji when you are ready to take on some friends in the newest arcade game, or journey into a blast from the past with a classic arcade game. Example: Jodi and Steve are battling it out tonight. 🕹This should be good.

Codepoints: 1F579 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )