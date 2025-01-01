If you like homemade sweaters, you’ll probably be purchasing some yarn. The yarn emoji shows a round ball of yarn with a piece of it unraveled. The color and style of the yarn emoji varies by emoji keyboard. Ths emoji is often associated with knitting, fashion, grandmothers, and cats. Use this emoji if you need to head to the craft store to get some supplies for your new fall sweater project. Example: Mandy makes homemade sweaters. If you buy the 🧶 she’ll give you a discount.

Copy

Keywords: ball, crochet, knit, yarn, cat

Codepoints: 1F9F6

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )