Going to a circus or a baseball game? You may find a lot of peanuts there. The peanut emoji shows a peanut or peanuts with the shell on. The salty and crunchy snack is also used to make peanut butter. Circus elephants in old movies loved them, so this emoji could be used to refer to something as circus like. They are also a very popular snack at baseball games. This emoji is also used when talking about someone being in the peanut gallery (a group that criticizes someone for something insignificant).

Example: I need to get my 🥜 fix at the game tomorrow! Play ball!

Keywords: food, nut, peanut, peanuts, vegetable

Codepoints: 1F95C

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )