Ice skate

The ice skate emoji shows a single white ice skate with a sharp blade underneath. The ice skate emoji can be used when you’re talking about winter activities, winter Olympic sports, or trying to think of cold-weather date ideas. Just make sure you guard your knees if you’re competing against Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding.

Codepoints: 26F8 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🥎 softball
    Shown as a yellow ball with red laces, the softball emoji is not to be confused with the baseball. This emoji can be used to show a sports outing, or combined with other sports emojis to convey a sporty message. Play ball.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🍧 shaved ice
    Summer time means hot temperatures and cool treats. Shaved ice, is the perfect frozen treat for those who love crunchy, icy sweets. This dessert is similar to a snowcone and will melt really quickly if it’s too hot outside.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🥜 peanuts
    Peanuts are a snack fit for the circus or a baseball game. The healthy snack is loved by people and elephants!
  • 🎫 ticket
    Sometimes shown as yellow, blue, orange, or red, this ticket emoji will get you where you need to go.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🍨 ice cream
    Ice cream is creamy, frozen, rich in flavor and sweet. It’s a favorite dessert for kids who run to ice cream trucks or ice cream parlors to get a taste of the delicious snack. Ice cream comes in many different flavors and is served with toppings like whipped cream and sprinkles.
  • 🎽 running shirt
    Sports meets fashion with the running shirt emoji. Often shown with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt is usually a sleeveless blue tee.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.

YayText