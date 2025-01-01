The ice skate emoji shows a single white ice skate with a sharp blade underneath. The ice skate emoji can be used when you’re talking about winter activities, winter Olympic sports, or trying to think of cold-weather date ideas. Just make sure you guard your knees if you’re competing against Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding.
